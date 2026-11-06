💰 Several Accounting & Tax Openings in Huntington, NY

Huntington has some solid finance and tax roles right now, from big-bank branch work to in-person TurboTax advising. If you like numbers and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Huntington, NY

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Help customers in the branch with everyday banking, cash transactions, and digital tools while having deeper talks about their money goals. Bilingual Spanish is required, and this role is great if you want a long-term banking career with room to grow.

Employer: Intuit (via SonicJobs)

Location: Huntington, NY (TurboTax retail/flagship site)

(TurboTax retail/flagship site) Type: Year-round, on-site (non-exempt)

Pay (NY): $32.50 – $36.00/hour + potential bonus, equity, benefits

Serve as a go-to tax pro in a TurboTax retail location, handling full-service tax prep from simple to complex returns and giving real-world tax advice. Ideal if you’re an experienced EA/CPA/attorney or seasoned tax preparer who wants steady work, strong benefits, and a community-facing role.

Employer: Intuit (via SonicJobs)

Location: Huntington, NY (TurboTax retail/flagship site)

(TurboTax retail/flagship site) Type: Year-round, on-site (non-exempt)

Pay (NY): $32.50 – $36.00/hour + potential bonus, equity, benefits

Very similar to the Tax Office Professional role: you’ll be the face of TurboTax in-store, preparing returns, giving tax advice, and helping grow a loyal client base. Great fit if you like a mix of tax work, customer service, and local community outreach.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.