Challenger Sports helps Finley Life Skills students shine

📢 Challenger Sports gives Huntington’s Life Skills students at Finley a fun way to play sports and make friends.

Through soccer, basketball, and track and field, students stay active, build confidence, and enjoy being part of a team. The program also connects Life Skills students from across Long Island, so they can meet peers from other school districts and form new friendships.

Challenger Sports focuses on participation, encouragement, and trying new things. Students practice good sportsmanship, cheer each other on, and take pride in what they achieve both on and off the field.

The district shares that they are proud of these students for representing Huntington with enthusiasm and Blue Devil spirit while gaining important life lessons through sports.