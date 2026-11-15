Huntington Beach neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need storage, a new jacket, or plants for your yard, take a look below.

Item: Large cactus (take the whole plant or just a branch)

Condition: Not stated, but described as easy to grow

Details: You can take it all or any branch size you want. Stick it in the ground and it will grow larger, or put it in a planter to keep it smaller. All free.

Location: Glenmar West, Huntington Beach, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White 6-drawer dresser

Condition: Used; one drawer is broken

Details: Spacious dresser with six drawers, good for bedroom storage or organizing clothes and linens. Be ready to repair or work around the broken drawer.

Location: Los Amigos, Huntington Beach, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black leather jacket from Urban Leather

Condition: Like new, no flaws mentioned

Details: Button-up style with a classic collar. Labeled as women’s size 18, but the poster notes it could work for a man too. Pickup only.

Location: Gothard Ellis, Huntington Beach, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebies in Huntington Beach tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.