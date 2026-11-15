Huntington Beach is buzzing with high-tech manufacturing work right now, especially in aerospace and defense. If you’ve got hands-on engineering or CNC skills, there’s real money and growth here.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Huntington Beach, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $85,000 – $105,000

Type: Full-time

Work on composite parts for hypersonic and strategic missile defense systems, from process design to tooling and production support. Great fit if you have 2+ years in aerospace composites, are strong with GD&T, drawings, and tooling, and can qualify for a DoD Secret clearance; solid benefits include medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Huntington Beach, CA / Orange County (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Range not listed (base + equity; top-tier benefits)

(base + equity; top-tier benefits) Type: Full-time

Lead advanced, model-based CNC manufacturing for Anduril’s shipbuilding and defense hardware, building workflows that go from NX CAM and Teamcenter straight to the machine. Ideal if you have 7+ years CNC programming & machining, strong G-code and automation (Python/NX Open/C#) skills, and experience in regulated manufacturing with eligibility for a Secret clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles at the same company. Share this with a friend who’s into aerospace or CNC work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.