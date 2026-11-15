Huntington Beach has some solid customer-facing roles open right now, from phones to fresh food. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Huntington Beach, CA (Hybrid remote)

Type: Full-time (approx. 40 hours/week )

Full-time (approx. ) Pay: $37.79 – $39.06 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, relocation help, flexible schedule, work from home

This role is all about phone calls and follow-up: you’ll talk with current and potential clients, answer questions, and book the right appointments. Good fit if you’re organized, clear on the phone, and like a mix of customer service and light data entry.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Huntington Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $29.15 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Benefits: Sick time, vacation, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision (eligibility rules apply), DailyPay option

Help lead one of the busiest departments in the store—ordering, inventory, quality, and customer service at the meat & seafood counter. Great if you have grocery/meat experience, like coaching a team, and don’t mind a fast-paced, on-your-feet job.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.