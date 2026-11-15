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Huntington Beach
🛒 Huntington Beach Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Huntington Beach has some solid customer-facing roles open right now, from phones to fresh food. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Appointment Setter
- Employer: Karman Space & Defense
- Location: Huntington Beach, CA (Hybrid remote)
- Type: Full-time (approx. 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $37.79 – $39.06 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, relocation help, flexible schedule, work from home
This role is all about phone calls and follow-up: you’ll talk with current and potential clients, answer questions, and book the right appointments. Good fit if you’re organized, clear on the phone, and like a mix of customer service and light data entry.
Assistant Meat/Seafood Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Huntington Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50 – $29.15 per hour (based on experience)
- Benefits: Sick time, vacation, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision (eligibility rules apply), DailyPay option
Help lead one of the busiest departments in the store—ordering, inventory, quality, and customer service at the meat & seafood counter. Great if you have grocery/meat experience, like coaching a team, and don’t mind a fast-paced, on-your-feet job.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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