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Huntington Beach
Junior Citizens Academy Honors Middle School Graduates
4 days ago
The City of Huntington Beach has completed its 5th Annual Junior Citizens Academy, a six-week program where local middle school students met weekly at City Hall to learn how city government works. Students visited departments including the Fire Department and Community & Library Services, and worked in teams to design and present their own special event to an audience.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Huntington Beach - Government
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