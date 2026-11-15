The Huntington Beach City Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 17 in the Council Chambers at 2000 Main Street; community members may attend in person or watch live on the City’s YouTube channel, HBTV Channel 3, or Granicus, with the agenda available at this link. Public comment is offered for Closed Session items, community event announcements, general public comments on agendized and non-agendized items, and public hearings, with speaker ticket numbers available 30 minutes before the first scheduled meeting session and a new Zoom option (webinar ID 165 753 7311, phone 1-415-449-4000, and Zoom link in the agenda). Anyone sharing printed materials must provide 10 paper copies, either at the meeting or to the City Clerk's Office by 2:00 p.m. on the meeting day, and attendees must follow conduct rules that ban blocking signs, disruptive behavior, threats, abusive language, and interruptions.

More information: https://bit.ly/4cTp0m4

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Huntington Beach - Government