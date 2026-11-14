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Huntington Beach
Lifeguards Help Residents Fill Sandbags
4 days ago
HBFD Marine Safety lifeguards are at Warner Fire Station filling sandbags and helping Huntington Beach residents get ready for expected high tides and possible coastal flooding. The City of Huntington Beach will keep offering support and resources to help people protect their homes.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Huntington Beach - Government
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