Huntington Beach has some solid healthcare roles right now, from hands-on clinic work to pediatric therapy. Good mix of full-time and flexible contract options.

Employer: Wellness clinic (hormone & regenerative medicine)

Wellness clinic (hormone & regenerative medicine) Location: Huntington Beach, CA

Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM (no weekends)

Pay: $23.00 – $26.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, dental, paid time off

Friendly, upbeat role mixing front desk and back-office medical assistant work. Great fit if you like patient contact, want to learn about hormone optimization and regenerative medicine, and enjoy a positive, team-focused clinic.

Employer: Learning Link Inc.

Location: Huntington Beach, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Contract

Pay: From $35.00 per hour

License: Speech-Language Pathology License (Required)

Language: Spanish preferred

Work with children in school or clinical settings, helping with speech, language, and social communication. Good for someone who enjoys kids, is organized with documentation, and wants flexible hours.

Employer: Learning Link Inc.

Location: Orange County, CA (pediatric, in person; includes Huntington Beach area)

(pediatric, in person; includes Huntington Beach area) Type: Part-time / Contract

Setting: Pediatric, family-centered

Pediatric, family-centered Pay: From $45.00 per hour

License: Current California OT license (Required)

Focus on evaluations and assessments for children—fine motor, sensory, self-care, and more. Flexible schedule and a good option if you like independent work, report writing, and collaborating with families and other providers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.