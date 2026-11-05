undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Huntington Beach
Allen’s Hummingbird Lives Year-Round in Local Wetlands
5 days ago
The Allen’s Hummingbird (Selasphorus sasin sedentarius) lives all year in the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve wetlands and does not migrate like the related Selasphorus sasin sasin subspecies. These small birds feed on flower nectar and small insects, and females build nests 2–50 feet above the ground using spider webs and soft plant material. Visitors can look for them during any visit to the reserve; more details on the species are available at All About Birds.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bolsa Chica Conservancy
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.