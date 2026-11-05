Allen’s Hummingbird Lives Year-Round in Local Wetlands

The Allen’s Hummingbird (Selasphorus sasin sedentarius) lives all year in the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve wetlands and does not migrate like the related Selasphorus sasin sasin subspecies. These small birds feed on flower nectar and small insects, and females build nests 2–50 feet above the ground using spider webs and soft plant material. Visitors can look for them during any visit to the reserve; more details on the species are available at All About Birds.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bolsa Chica Conservancy