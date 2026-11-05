Coastal flooding and free sandbags in Huntington Beach

The National Weather Service is forecasting minor to moderate coastal flooding from 4 a.m. Friday 11/6 to noon Tuesday 11/10 due to high tides. Tides should be lower than last week, but people in Sunset Beach and Huntington Harbour are asked to take care and prepare.

The City is giving free sand and sandbags for residents to fill. Sites are at Edison Community Center, 21377 Magnolia St, open 24/7; Warner Fire Station, 3831 Warner Ave, open 24/7; and City Corporate Yard, 17371 Gothard St, open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. and closed on City holidays. Bring a shovel and do not overload your car.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Huntington Beach