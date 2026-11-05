🛒 Huntington Beach Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Paying $16.90+/hr

Huntington Beach has a solid mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from early-morning stock work to fun, high-energy roles with families.

Here are several customer service and retail openings hiring in Huntington Beach, CA:

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Huntington Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$17.40/hour

Help keep a busy Ross store running smoothly before most people are even awake. This role is active and on-your-feet, with lots of variety: stocking, organizing, cleaning, and helping customers in a big-name, Fortune 500 retail chain.

Employer: Munoz Consulting (supporting AT&T)

Munoz Consulting (supporting AT&T) Location: Huntington Beach, CA (in person, local territory)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $800–$1,300 per week (per posting)

Face-to-face role helping local families with AT&T phones, upgrades, and plans while you learn real sales and customer service skills. Great fit if you’re outgoing, like talking to people, and want coaching and room to grow without needing years of experience.

Employer: Sky Zone (CircusTrix, LLC)

Location: Huntington Beach, CA

Type: Part-time, onsite

Pay: $16.90–$17.50/hour

Work in a fun, high-energy indoor park as a Court Monitor, Café Associate, Party Host, or Front Desk Membership Sales. This is a good starter job for anyone 16+ who wants flexible hours, lots of guest interaction, and experience across different departments.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.