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🏭 Huntington Beach Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Tech Roles
Huntington Beach has some solid hands-on manufacturing jobs right now, especially for folks who like high-tech machines and night shifts with steady hours.
3D Print / Additive Technician (Swing/Night)
- Employer: Mach Industries
- Location: Huntington Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time, swing/night shift
- Pay: $26–$38/hour (Level I–III)
Work with next‑gen 3D printers making parts for autonomous defense systems. You’ll set up and run printers, prep CAD files, inspect parts, and do routine maintenance, with strong growth potential and a clear pay ladder.
Maintenance / PLC Technician – Shift 3 (10:00 pm–6:30 am)
- Employer: TS Conductor
- Location: Huntington Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Night‑shift role keeping robotics, PLCs, and production lines running in a modern plant. Good fit if you have 5+ years in industrial maintenance, can program/troubleshoot PLCs, and like solving electrical and mechanical problems with solid benefits and 401(k) match.
PVD Coatings – 1st Shift Machine Operator
- Employer: California Faucets
- Location: Huntington Beach, CA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:15 am–2:00 pm)
- Pay: Not listed
Run and care for PVD vacuum coating machines in a clean, steady production setting. Great for someone with mechanical aptitude and 2+ years in manufacturing or machine shop work who wants predictable daytime hours.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.