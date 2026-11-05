🏭 Huntington Beach Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Tech Roles

Huntington Beach has some solid hands-on manufacturing jobs right now, especially for folks who like high-tech machines and night shifts with steady hours.

Employer: Mach Industries

Mach Industries Location: Huntington Beach, CA

Type: Full-time , swing/night shift

, swing/night shift Pay: $26–$38/hour (Level I–III)

Work with next‑gen 3D printers making parts for autonomous defense systems. You’ll set up and run printers, prep CAD files, inspect parts, and do routine maintenance, with strong growth potential and a clear pay ladder.

Employer: TS Conductor

TS Conductor Location: Huntington Beach, CA

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, Pay: Not listed

Night‑shift role keeping robotics, PLCs, and production lines running in a modern plant. Good fit if you have 5+ years in industrial maintenance, can program/troubleshoot PLCs, and like solving electrical and mechanical problems with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: California Faucets

Location: Huntington Beach, CA

Type: Full-time , 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:15 am–2:00 pm)

, (Mon–Fri, 5:15 am–2:00 pm) Pay: Not listed

Run and care for PVD vacuum coating machines in a clean, steady production setting. Great for someone with mechanical aptitude and 2+ years in manufacturing or machine shop work who wants predictable daytime hours.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.