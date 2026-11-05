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Huntington Beach
🏥 Huntington Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
2 days ago
Huntington Beach has some solid healthcare openings right now, especially if you want flexible hours or strong pay. Here are a few stand-out roles hiring in and around the city.
Associate Veterinarian – Hybrid Primary/Urgent Care
- Employer: Woodcrest Animal Clinic & Hospital
- Location: Huntington Beach, CA
- Salary: $170,000–$225,000 per year (sliding scale production)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Why it’s worth a look: Modern, state-of-the-art clinic with a focus on quality medicine, client relationships, and work–life balance. You’ll handle exams, surgery, urgent care, and client education, with strong benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, and relocation assistance.
Caregivers – Evening Shifts, Weekly Pay
- Employer: BrightStar Care
- Location: Huntington Beach, CA (clients in Huntington Beach, Long Beach & Costa Mesa)
- Salary: $21.00–$23.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Why it’s worth a look: Great if you need evening-only hours (4–8 pm or 5–9 pm) and want weekly pay. You’ll help with companionship, rides, light housekeeping, meals, and personal care, plus get flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision options, mileage reimbursement, and paid hands-on training.
Part-Time In-Home Caregiver – Flexible Shifts & Weekly Pay
- Employer: CareWorks Health Services
- Location: Huntington Beach, CA (serving homes across Orange County)
- Salary: $18.75–$22.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you want pick-your-own shifts and extra income. You’ll support seniors at home with daily care, companionship, meals, and safety, with weekly direct deposit and up to $300 in referral rewards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings with different hours or locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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