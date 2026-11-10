📢 New Huntingdon Area School District website now live

📢 New Huntingdon Area School District website is live

The Huntingdon Area School District has launched a new district website, now live as of Monday, November 9 at the same address: https://huntsd.org/.

What’s new:

Interactive District Calendar with school events, parent-teacher conferences, and holiday breaks in one place.

with school events, parent-teacher conferences, and holiday breaks in one place. Bearcat News & Updates for district-wide and building-level news and notices.

for district-wide and building-level news and notices. Dedicated pages for Southside Elementary, Standing Stone Elementary, Huntingdon Area Middle School, and Huntingdon Area High School .

for . BILD Program information for the Bearcat Institute of Learning & Development (online and hybrid K–12 learning).

information for the Bearcat Institute of Learning & Development (online and hybrid K–12 learning). Quick links to Skyward Q Family Access, ParentSquare resources, lunch menus, and athletic schedules.

Families, students, and staff can start using the new site now to find school information more easily.