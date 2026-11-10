undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Huntingdon
📢 New Huntingdon Area School District website now live
5 days ago
📢 New Huntingdon Area School District website is live
The Huntingdon Area School District has launched a new district website, now live as of Monday, November 9 at the same address: https://huntsd.org/.
What’s new:
- Interactive District Calendar with school events, parent-teacher conferences, and holiday breaks in one place.
- Bearcat News & Updates for district-wide and building-level news and notices.
- Dedicated pages for Southside Elementary, Standing Stone Elementary, Huntingdon Area Middle School, and Huntingdon Area High School.
- BILD Program information for the Bearcat Institute of Learning & Development (online and hybrid K–12 learning).
- Quick links to Skyward Q Family Access, ParentSquare resources, lunch menus, and athletic schedules.
Families, students, and staff can start using the new site now to find school information more easily.
More Info: Huntingdon Area School District -
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
2