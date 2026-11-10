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Huntingdon

📢 New Huntingdon Area School District website now live

5 days ago
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📢 New Huntingdon Area School District website is live

The Huntingdon Area School District has launched a new district website, now live as of Monday, November 9 at the same address: https://huntsd.org/.

What’s new:

  • Interactive District Calendar with school events, parent-teacher conferences, and holiday breaks in one place.
  • Bearcat News & Updates for district-wide and building-level news and notices.
  • Dedicated pages for Southside Elementary, Standing Stone Elementary, Huntingdon Area Middle School, and Huntingdon Area High School.
  • BILD Program information for the Bearcat Institute of Learning & Development (online and hybrid K–12 learning).
  • Quick links to Skyward Q Family Access, ParentSquare resources, lunch menus, and athletic schedules.

Families, students, and staff can start using the new site now to find school information more easily.

More Info: Huntingdon Area School District -

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