Huntersville has a nice mix of local driving and auto shop jobs right now. Good options here if you want steady miles, tips, or a hands-on role in the shop.

Employer: Miles Ahead LLC

Miles Ahead LLC Location: Huntersville, NC (regional runs NC/SC/GA)

(regional runs NC/SC/GA) Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: From $1,300 per week , paid every Friday

, paid Schedule: Monday–Friday, home every other day , off every weekend (weekend work available for extra pay)

Monday–Friday, , (weekend work available for extra pay) Truck: Manual transmission , 53' dry van, no-touch freight, live unloads

, 53' dry van, no-touch freight, live unloads Perks: Paid time off and holiday pay after 6 months, annual bonus, fuel card/discounts, employee assistance program, paid orientation

Paid time off and holiday pay after 6 months, annual bonus, fuel card/discounts, employee assistance program, paid orientation Requirements: Class A CDL, 2+ years experience, good MVR, no recent speeding/accidents/DUI/DWI

This is a good fit if you want steady regional miles, predictable home time, and like driving a manual.

Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise

Location: 14013 North Creek Village Dr. Ste. 400, Huntersville, NC 28078

Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling)

(flexible scheduling) Pay: About $15–$20/hour total with tips & mileage ( $30K–$40K/year potential)

About with tips & mileage ( potential) Base Pay: $8.00/hr in-store, $5.00/hr on the road plus tips & mileage

$8.00/hr in-store, $5.00/hr on the road Perks: 50% off pizza, referral bonus, career growth into management/ownership track, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) for eligible employees

50% off pizza, referral bonus, into management/ownership track, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) for eligible employees Requirements: Valid U.S. driver’s license (1+ year), reliable insured car, clean driving record (≤3 violations in 2 years), able to pass background check

Great if you want fast cash from tips, flexible hours, and a path to move up in the company.

Employer: Joey Logano's Huntersville Ford (Krause Auto Group)

Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: 401(k) with match, dental & vision, paid vacation/PTO/holidays, employee discounts, ongoing training, strong promote-from-within culture

401(k) with match, dental & vision, paid vacation/PTO/holidays, employee discounts, ongoing training, strong culture Role: Oil changes, fluid checks, basic maintenance, inspections, and light repairs in a busy dealership shop

Oil changes, fluid checks, basic maintenance, inspections, and light repairs in a busy dealership shop Requirements: High school diploma/GED, minimum 1 year automotive service department experience, valid driver’s license with clean record; ASE/technical degree preferred

Nice option if you want to grow your auto tech career with training and a long-term shop home.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—employers often have similar openings at nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.