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Huntersville
🚌 Huntersville NC Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
4 days ago
Huntersville has a nice mix of local driving and auto shop jobs right now. Good options here if you want steady miles, tips, or a hands-on role in the shop.
Class A CDL Driver – Short Runs (NC, SC, GA)
- Employer: Miles Ahead LLC
- Location: Huntersville, NC (regional runs NC/SC/GA)
- Type: Full-time, 1099
- Pay: From $1,300 per week, paid every Friday
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, home every other day, off every weekend (weekend work available for extra pay)
- Truck: Manual transmission, 53' dry van, no-touch freight, live unloads
- Perks: Paid time off and holiday pay after 6 months, annual bonus, fuel card/discounts, employee assistance program, paid orientation
- Requirements: Class A CDL, 2+ years experience, good MVR, no recent speeding/accidents/DUI/DWI
This is a good fit if you want steady regional miles, predictable home time, and like driving a manual.
Delivery Driver – Domino’s (North Creek)
- Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza franchise
- Location: 14013 North Creek Village Dr. Ste. 400, Huntersville, NC 28078
- Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling)
- Pay: About $15–$20/hour total with tips & mileage ($30K–$40K/year potential)
- Base Pay: $8.00/hr in-store, $5.00/hr on the road plus tips & mileage
- Perks: 50% off pizza, referral bonus, career growth into management/ownership track, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) for eligible employees
- Requirements: Valid U.S. driver’s license (1+ year), reliable insured car, clean driving record (≤3 violations in 2 years), able to pass background check
Great if you want fast cash from tips, flexible hours, and a path to move up in the company.
Automotive Quick Lube Technician
- Employer: Joey Logano's Huntersville Ford (Krause Auto Group)
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: 401(k) with match, dental & vision, paid vacation/PTO/holidays, employee discounts, ongoing training, strong promote-from-within culture
- Role: Oil changes, fluid checks, basic maintenance, inspections, and light repairs in a busy dealership shop
- Requirements: High school diploma/GED, minimum 1 year automotive service department experience, valid driver’s license with clean record; ASE/technical degree preferred
Nice option if you want to grow your auto tech career with training and a long-term shop home.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—employers often have similar openings at nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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