Huntersville has a nice mix of food, coffee, and retail shops hiring right now. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Full-time (listing notes part-time may be possible)

Full-time (listing notes part-time may be possible) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll help with parts lookups, basic services like battery and wiper installs, and keeping inventory and the store in shape. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want steady retail hours.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $10–$12 per hour

Phone-based customer service taking orders, answering menu questions, and helping keep things running smoothly in a busy pizza shop. Comes with pizza discounts, flexible schedules, and growth potential if you want to move up.

Employer: Harvest Artisan Café

Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $13–$15 per hour

Front-of-house role in a local café, taking orders, running the register, and making coffee drinks. Nice option if you love coffee, want a flexible schedule, and enjoy a smaller, community-focused spot.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can sometimes be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.