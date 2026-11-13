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🏭 Huntersville, NC Manufacturing: Multiple Solid Openings
Huntersville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles and leadership spots open. If you like making things run smoothly—machines, people, or both—these are worth a look.
Applications Manager - Milling
- Employer: UNITED MACHINING
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of Applications Engineers for high-speed milling projects at a global precision manufacturing company. This role mixes people leadership, customer demos, training, and hands-on milling know-how.
Soil Room Forklift Operator
- Employer: Metrolina Greenhouses
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outdoor, active role helping create soil loads for production at a large greenhouse operation. Good fit if you’re comfortable on a forklift, around heavy equipment, and don’t mind working in the elements.
Preventive Maintenance Lead - Thermoforming
- Employer: Reynolds Consumer Products
- Location: Huntersville, NC (Manufacturing Plant)
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift (M–F 6:45am–3:00pm)
- Pay Range: USD $46.37 – $50.96 per hour
Day-shift lead role keeping thermoforming lines running through smart preventive maintenance and troubleshooting. Great if you have industrial maintenance experience and like planning work, solving equipment issues, and coordinating with production.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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