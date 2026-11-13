Huntersville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles and leadership spots open. If you like making things run smoothly—machines, people, or both—these are worth a look.

Employer: UNITED MACHINING

UNITED MACHINING Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of Applications Engineers for high-speed milling projects at a global precision manufacturing company. This role mixes people leadership, customer demos, training, and hands-on milling know-how.

Employer: Metrolina Greenhouses

Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, active role helping create soil loads for production at a large greenhouse operation. Good fit if you’re comfortable on a forklift, around heavy equipment, and don’t mind working in the elements.

Employer: Reynolds Consumer Products

Location: Huntersville, NC (Manufacturing Plant)

(Manufacturing Plant) Type: Full-time, Day Shift (M–F 6:45am–3:00pm)

Pay Range: USD $46.37 – $50.96 per hour

Day-shift lead role keeping thermoforming lines running through smart preventive maintenance and troubleshooting. Great if you have industrial maintenance experience and like planning work, solving equipment issues, and coordinating with production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.