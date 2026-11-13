Huntersville has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like working with people (and pets). These are all in-person jobs with room to grow.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Huntersville, NC (10017 Biddick Lane)

(10017 Biddick Lane) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great starter role if you love animals and want to learn grooming from the ground up. You’ll get a 10-week paid training program, hands-on work with dogs, and access to benefits, 401(k), PTO, and Petco discounts.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Huntersville, NC (10017 Biddick Lane)

(10017 Biddick Lane) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Best fit if you already have grooming experience or have finished a grooming program. You’ll handle full grooms and breed-specific cuts, with career paths into Grooming Salon Leader, Mentor, or Instructor plus health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and product discounts.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan (SVI Corporate, LLC franchisee)

(SVI Corporate, LLC franchisee) Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13–$17+ per hour (base pay + up to 12% commission + monthly bonus)

Lead a high-energy team in a tanning and wellness salon while growing your management skills. This role comes with commission, bonuses, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, free membership, and employee discounts, plus clear advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.