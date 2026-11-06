🐶 Playful Young Labs Ready for Adoption in Huntersville, NC

Three wonderful young Labs in Huntersville, NC are hoping someone like you will notice them. All are at the Shelter Pet Adoption Center and are ready to trade shelter life for a cozy home and fun adventures.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Shelter Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (704) 266-3647

Simon is a handsome black Lab mix with a big smile and an even bigger heart. He’s described as sweet and lovable, and he’s dreaming of a forever family who will give him lots of love, attention, belly rubs, and fun outings. Whether it’s walks, playtime, or just relaxing by your side, Simon is happy as long as he’s with his people.

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 9 months)

Young (about 9 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (noted in description)

Black (noted in description) Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Shelter Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (704) 266-3647

Opal is a 9‑month‑old black Lab mix with lots of love and energy to share. She’s still learning about the world and is hoping for a family who will help her grow, teach her new things, and include her in their daily life. Opal would love days filled with play, walks, exploring, and soaking up all the affection she can get.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 9 months)

Young (about 9 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Shelter Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (704) 266-3647

June is a 9‑month‑old black Lab mix with a heart full of love and a lifetime of adventures ahead. She’s still a puppy and is looking for someone to help her grow into her best self. June dreams of a family to call her own, a cozy spot for naps, fun outings, and plenty of love and attention.

👉 Meet June and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Huntersville, NC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider Simon, Opal, or June. Call Shelter Pet Adoption Center at (704) 266-3647 or click the links above to learn more and start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.