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Huntersville
🏗️ Multiple Engineering Roles in Huntersville NC (Hybrid & Field)
7 days ago
Huntersville’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around power and infrastructure. If you’re into transmission lines or welding for big energy projects, there are several solid roles open.
Project Engineer, Transmission Lines
- Employer: ESP Associates, Inc. (Pickett)
- Location: Huntersville, NC | Workplace: Hybrid | Type: Full-time
- Focus: Mid-level engineer for HV overhead transmission line design using PLS-CADD.
- You’ll handle routing, structure and foundation design, clearances, and construction support, plus join a team with strong benefits (401k match, PTO, bonuses, health/dental/vision).
Senior Engineer, Transmission Lines
- Employer: ESP Associates, Inc. (Pickett)
- Location: Huntersville, NC | Workplace: Hybrid | Type: Full-time
- Focus: Senior-level HV/EHV transmission design with heavy PLS-CADD work and mentoring.
- Great if you have 8+ years in utility transmission, a PE, and want to guide designs, lead reviews, and help train younger engineers while enjoying a full benefits package.
Lead Engineer, Transmission Lines
- Employer: ESP Associates, Inc. (Pickett)
- Location: Huntersville, NC | Workplace: Hybrid | Type: Full-time
- Focus: Team leadership + senior technical role on HV/EHV transmission projects.
- You’ll supervise engineers and drafters, manage project delivery, review and approve designs, and build client relationships—ideal if you’re a PE with 10+ years and want more leadership.
Manager of Engineering, Transmission Lines
- Employer: ESP Associates, Inc. (Pickett)
- Location: Huntersville, NC | Workplace: Hybrid | Type: Full-time
- Focus: Regional leadership over transmission line engineering teams and business growth.
- Best fit for a PE with 15+ years who wants to manage teams, drive quality and budgets, and support business development while still staying close to technical work.
Weld Engineer
- Employer: Aecon U.S.
- Location: Huntersville, NC | Type: Full-time
- Focus: Field welding engineering for nuclear power and major infrastructure projects.
- You’ll own welding program implementation, procedures, welder qualifications, and code compliance (ASME/AWS) and must be a U.S. citizen able to get unescorted plant access; great for someone who likes site work and high-impact projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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