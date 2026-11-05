🏭 Huntersville, NC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Huntersville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles and leadership spots open. If you like building, testing, or running production, these are worth a look.

Employer: Insight Global (large consumer goods manufacturer)

Insight Global (large consumer goods manufacturer) Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Help test a full line of consumer products using both manual and automated equipment. You’ll set up test gear, run tests, document results, and work closely with engineers and technicians—great if you enjoy problem-solving, lab work, and learning new tools.

Employer: FBSPL

Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily manufacturing by running and adjusting machines, fixing production issues, and watching product quality. Ideal if you have production experience, especially with plastic or injection molding, and want a steady, hands-on role on the plant floor.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for a growing precision manufacturer)

(for a growing precision manufacturer) Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000 base, plus management bonus, profit-sharing 401(k), 401(k match, and medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement

Lead CNC machining across two shifts and manage a team of about 15 people. This role mixes shop-floor time with scheduling, KPIs, continuous improvement, and new equipment—great for someone with strong CNC experience who’s ready to shape how a growing operation runs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—local shops are growing and roles can shift fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.