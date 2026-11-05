🏥 Huntersville, NC Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings This Week

Huntersville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital ER work to home health and eye care. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Warby Parker–affiliated independent optometry practice

Warby Parker–affiliated independent optometry practice Location: Huntersville, NC (Birkdale)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + variable compensation (range not listed)

Patient-focused OD role right next to a Warby Parker retail store. You’ll do full eye exams with modern digital tools, enjoy a flexible schedule, and work closely with the store team to grow the exam side of the business. Full-time ODs may get health reimbursement, 401(k), paid time off, malpractice coverage, education reimbursement, and free eyewear.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Contract, 36 hrs/week , 3x12 nights

Contract, , Pay: $1,825/week

Start Date: November 23, 2026

Duration: 13 weeks

Emergency Room RN role in a community hospital setting, caring for a diverse patient mix in a fast-paced environment. Comes with weekly pay, referral bonus, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

Location: Huntersville, NC & nearby areas

Type: Full-time (and part-time shifts available)

Pay: LPN: $28–$33/hr | RN: $30–$35/hr

One-on-one home health nursing with kids and young adults, with flexible 8/10/12/16-hour shifts (days, nights, weekends). New grads welcome, with training, weekly pay, full benefits, PTO, 401(k), employer-paid life insurance, mental health support, and 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (must work to 7pm at least 2 days/week)

Pay: $15–$17/hr

Great entry-level role if you’re eyeing a PT or healthcare career. You’ll support therapists with treatments, help keep the clinic running smoothly, and may assist at the front desk. Includes PTO, sick/EIB (state-dependent), observation hours for PT school, and growth paths in a USA Today Top Workplace.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Huntersville, NC

Type: PRN / Part-time (evenings & weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk pediatric role handling registration, insurance verification, scheduling, and payments while supporting families in often busy, sensitive situations. Needs a high school diploma/GED, computer skills, and customer service experience; medical office or EMR experience is a plus.

If something here fits your skills (or a friend’s), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.