🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Huntersville NC

Young dogs in Huntersville are hoping today is the day someone chooses them. These pups are full of energy, love, and potential, and they’re waiting at the Shelter Pet Adoption Center for their second chance.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: About 9 months (young)

About 9 months (young) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Shelter Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (704) 266-3647

Lil Red is a 9‑month‑old Pit Bull mix girl with a big heart and lots of love to share. She’s still very much a puppy, learning about the world and dreaming of a family to grow up with. She’s hoping for a home where she’ll be loved, played with, and included in all the fun.

If you’re ready to help a young pup blossom into an amazing companion, Lil Red would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Lil Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 9 months (young)

About 9 months (young) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Shelter Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (704) 266-3647

Brownie is a 9‑month‑old Terrier mix with a fun puppy spirit. He has lots of love to give and is eager to explore life with his new family. Brownie is ready for adventures, playtime with toys, and quiet moments just being by your side.

If you’re looking for a young dog to grow and learn with, Brownie might be the perfect new best friend.

👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 9 months (young)

About 9 months (young) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Shelter Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (704) 266-3647

Kale is a 9‑month‑old Australian Shepherd mix with lots of love and energy. He’s at that fun age where he’s learning about the world, making new friends, and discovering how great life can be. Kale is looking for a family who will help him keep learning and growing into the best dog he can be.

If you want a sweet, fun‑loving companion for life’s adventures, Kale would love a chance to join your family.

👉 Meet Kale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Huntersville, NC, consider visiting the Shelter Pet Adoption Center or calling (704) 266-3647 to ask about these wonderful young dogs. Sharing this with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.