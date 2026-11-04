🔧 Huntersville, NC Jobs: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles

Huntersville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, staying active, and working in well-kept spaces.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring now in Huntersville, NC.

Employer: CBRE

CBRE Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work on cutting-edge robotic and material handling systems for a major online retailer. Mix of electrical and mechanical work, preventative maintenance, and problem-solving in a safety-first environment, with strong benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Premium Pool Service

Premium Pool Service Location: Huntersville, NC (on-the-road service)

Huntersville, NC (on-the-road service) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 per year

Diagnose and repair pumps, filters, heaters, and salt systems while working outdoors and driving a company truck. Tools are provided, with on-the-job training, PTO, and a retirement plan.

Employer: Charter Senior Living

Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Keep resident apartments and common areas clean, safe, and welcoming in a senior living community. Offers flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO, holiday pay, and free medical plan options, plus a warm, team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.