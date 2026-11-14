📅 NHHS Friendsgiving & Food Drive through Nov. 23

Here’s what’s going on at North Hunterdon High School:

Unified basketball and bowling sign-ups in ASPEN are now closed.

The Environmental Club is hosting a Friendsgiving Potluck on Monday, November 23. It’s a fall feast and craft event — all are welcome. Bring a friend and a little something to share. For more info, see Ms. Bentzinger or check Google Classroom.

The school is running a non-perishable food drive through November 23. Check the board by the collection boxes in the mall to see which grade is in the lead. Grade-labeled boxes are in the mall, theater entrance, and by attendance. The grade that collects the most food wins an ice cream party.