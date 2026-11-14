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📅 NHHS Friendsgiving potluck & food drive to Nov. 23
📅 NHHS Friendsgiving & Food Drive through Nov. 23
Here’s what’s going on at North Hunterdon High School:
Unified basketball and bowling sign-ups in ASPEN are now closed.
The Environmental Club is hosting a Friendsgiving Potluck on Monday, November 23. It’s a fall feast and craft event — all are welcome. Bring a friend and a little something to share. For more info, see Ms. Bentzinger or check Google Classroom.
The school is running a non-perishable food drive through November 23. Check the board by the collection boxes in the mall to see which grade is in the lead. Grade-labeled boxes are in the mall, theater entrance, and by attendance. The grade that collects the most food wins an ice cream party.
Congrats to the North Cheerleaders for placing 2nd overall in Traditional and 5th overall in Game Day at the 2026 Skyland Conference Championship.
More Info: November 13, 2026
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