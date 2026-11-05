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Hunterdon County

📅 Nov. 18 online CASS County Alliance Steering meeting

3 days ago
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📅 Online CASS (County Alliance Steering Subcommittee) Meeting

The CASS Meeting (County Alliance Steering Subcommittee) will be held online on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 3:30 PM as a TEAMS Meeting.

You can join in two ways:

  • Join by TEAMS link: Use the “Click here to join meeting” link provided on the county calendar page.
  • Join by phone: Call +1 856-338-7012 and enter Phone conference ID: 983 958 122#.

Meeting details:

  • Meeting ID: 212 923 968 199 0
  • Passcode: Vs6g8Nn3

This is a county-level meeting, so it’s most useful if you follow or take part in Hunterdon County alliance/steering committee work and want to listen in or participate remotely.

More Info: Calendar • CASS Meeting (County Alliance Steering ...

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