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Hunterdon County
📅 Nov. 18 online CASS County Alliance Steering meeting
3 days ago
📅 Online CASS (County Alliance Steering Subcommittee) Meeting
The CASS Meeting (County Alliance Steering Subcommittee) will be held online on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 3:30 PM as a TEAMS Meeting.
You can join in two ways:
- Join by TEAMS link: Use the “Click here to join meeting” link provided on the county calendar page.
- Join by phone: Call +1 856-338-7012 and enter Phone conference ID: 983 958 122#.
Meeting details:
- Meeting ID: 212 923 968 199 0
- Passcode: Vs6g8Nn3
This is a county-level meeting, so it’s most useful if you follow or take part in Hunterdon County alliance/steering committee work and want to listen in or participate remotely.
More Info: Calendar • CASS Meeting (County Alliance Steering ...
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