📅 Nov. 18 online CASS County Alliance Steering meeting

📅 Online CASS (County Alliance Steering Subcommittee) Meeting

The CASS Meeting (County Alliance Steering Subcommittee) will be held online on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 3:30 PM as a TEAMS Meeting.

You can join in two ways:

Join by TEAMS link: Use the “Click here to join meeting” link provided on the county calendar page.

Use the “Click here to join meeting” link provided on the county calendar page. Join by phone: Call +1 856-338-7012 and enter Phone conference ID: 983 958 122#.

Meeting details:

Meeting ID: 212 923 968 199 0

212 923 968 199 0 Passcode: Vs6g8Nn3

This is a county-level meeting, so it’s most useful if you follow or take part in Hunterdon County alliance/steering committee work and want to listen in or participate remotely.