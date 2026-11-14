undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cats beat Sidney, will host state A football title game against East Helena
By CHRIS PETERSON,12 days ago
Columbia Falls will host the state A championship football game Nov. 20. The Wildcats downed the Sidney Eagles 34-13 on the road in the semifinals Friday. Sidney would score on its opening drive that featured 10 runs and a 21-yard TD throw. But it was pretty much all Wildcats after that. Trip Ross had a 32-yard TD run to the put the Cats on the board as time expired in the first quarter, then Banyan Johnston picked off an Aiden Anderson pass on the Eagles’ next possession. The Cats converted the turnover to a score as Ross ran in from 33 yards out. His PAT kicks were all good on the night and the Cats were up 14-7. Jory Hill then picked off another Anderson pass in the second quarter and Johnston ran it in from 4 yards out on the Cats next drive. Cats 21, Eagles 7 with about 3:33 left in the half. But the Cats weren’t done. They’d get the ball back after Sidney couldn’t convert on downs and with 7 second left in the half, Hill got behind the Eagles' defense for a 44 yard TD catch and the Cats went to the locker room up
3