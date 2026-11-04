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Glacier National Park will break all-time visitation mark
3 days ago
With October numbers yet to be released, Glacier National Park will break its all-time visitation record previously set in 2017. Through September, Glacier saw 3.294 million people, an increase of 11% over last year. The September figures were released last week. Last October saw more than 125,000 visitors, and this year with good weather most of the month, will also see close to that, putting the overall numbers well over the record 3.305 million set in 2017. Visitation this year was up in most locations except for Two Medicine, where access was limited due to construction in the valley. There were a few reductions, however. For people willing to walk, backcountry stays in September were down 24.6% over last year, with 5,901 visitors. Backcountry use is a hard number, not an estimate, as people have to get a permit to camp in the backcountry legally. All told for the year, backcountry stays were down 10%, which is interesting considering the park during the summer months had good weather overall and no large wildfires. Heavy rains in June though did damage some trails and close some backcountry camps as a result for a few weeks in some cases, which may have