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Kats go 2-1 on the week, qualify for divisionals
By Nancy Underdahl,3 days ago
Columbia Falls Wildkat volleyball had a mixed week, though they qualified for the postseason. They lost their final regular season conference game to the Bigfork Valkryies but managed to secure their Western A Divisional seeding by defeating both the Browning Indians and Ronan Maidens. Last Tuesday, the Kats wouldn’t make it easy for Bigfork over the course of three sets. However, the Valkryies ultimately took the contest with scores of 27-25, 25-17, and 27-25. Columbia Falls would have 33 kills on the night compared to 37 for Bigfork. Annabelle Middlesworth led the power at the net with 9 kills, followed by Rylee Sweeney who added 8, Peyton Ross with 6, and Jezanie Brooks would have 4. Brooks concluded her night with 24 of the 30 assists, while Bigfork ended with a total of 33. Sweeney would lead her team in blocks, securing three of the four, while the Valkryies would collectively have nine. Aces were neck-and -neck for both teams with the Kats 7 and the Valkryies 8. Kamryn Ladenburg and Scout Nelson each had 2. Columbia Falls would secure the highest number of digs with 79, while Bigfork would conclude with 73. Ava Scholz accumulated an impressive amount totaling