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Cats fall just short against Bulldogs in title game
By Hungry Horse News,3 days ago
The Columbia Falls girls soccer team fell just short in the state A championship on the road Saturday against Whitefish, 2-1. Bulldog Grace Sliman scored just 8 minutes in and it was 1-0 at the break. The Cats pressed hard late in the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net. In the second half the Bulldogs padded the margin at the 48-minute mark when Jenna Kimble knocked in a score. But the Wildcats have been down before and kept the pressure on. They scored at the 68-minute mark when June Johnston knocked in a corner kick off the foot of Riley Byrd to make it 2-1. The Cats had a flurry of shots both before and after that corner, including a point-blank try by Onnikka Lawrence that the Whitefish keep turned away and a free kick by Byrd that was turned away by the Whitefish defense. The Cats out-shot the Bulldogs 12-7 and they had six corner kicks, while Whitefish had just one. Coach Thomas Clark noted the Cats were solid in the second half, but the shots were just off the mark. “We kind of threw the kitchen sink at them,” Clark said. For the most