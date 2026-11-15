Hummelstown’s TJ Maxx is hiring across several roles right now. All are part-time, with the same pay range and a big list of benefits for retail.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: 1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA (Store 1593)

Pay: $13.50–$14.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

You’ll focus on pricing and marking down items, keeping the sales floor organized, and helping customers at the register. Good fit if you like staying busy, enjoy deals, and want a flexible schedule with a solid employee discount and access to 401(k) and other benefits (based on hours).

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: 1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA (Store 1593)

Pay: $13.50–$14.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

This role is mostly behind the scenes: unloading, sorting, and preparing merchandise for the sales floor, plus helping keep the store clean and safe. Great if you like physical work, staying organized, and don’t mind lifting heavier items.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: 1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA (Store 1593)

Pay: $13.50–$14.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, temporary

Seasonal-style role where you’ll jump in wherever needed: helping customers, running the register, stocking, and store recovery. Nice option if you want short-term hours, retail experience, and a foot in the door with TJX.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.