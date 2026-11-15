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Hummelstown
🛒 Hummelstown Retail Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings
4 days ago
Hummelstown’s TJ Maxx is hiring across several roles right now. All are part-time, with the same pay range and a big list of benefits for retail.
Markdowns Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: 1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA (Store 1593)
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time
You’ll focus on pricing and marking down items, keeping the sales floor organized, and helping customers at the register. Good fit if you like staying busy, enjoy deals, and want a flexible schedule with a solid employee discount and access to 401(k) and other benefits (based on hours).
Retail Backroom Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: 1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA (Store 1593)
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time
This role is mostly behind the scenes: unloading, sorting, and preparing merchandise for the sales floor, plus helping keep the store clean and safe. Great if you like physical work, staying organized, and don’t mind lifting heavier items.
Temporary Retail Associate (Part-Time)
- Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.
- Location: 1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA (Store 1593)
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time, temporary
Seasonal-style role where you’ll jump in wherever needed: helping customers, running the register, stocking, and store recovery. Nice option if you want short-term hours, retail experience, and a foot in the door with TJX.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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