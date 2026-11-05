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🔧 Humboldt TN Building & Grounds Jobs, Multiple Shifts Open
Humboldt has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to skilled maintenance. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.
2nd Shift General Cleaner – $16/hr
- Employer: Vonachen Group
- Location: Humboldt, TN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm)
- Pay: $16/hr + full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), STD, LTD, PTO, Daily Pay)
Light industrial cleaning role: dusting, sweeping, mopping, restrooms, trash, and locking up after hours. Good fit if you like staying active, working evenings, and want steady hours with full benefits.
2nd Shift Floor Care Technician – $17/hr
- Employer: Vonachen Group
- Location: Humboldt, TN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00pm–10:30pm)
- Pay: $17/hr + full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), STD, LTD, Daily Pay)
More advanced cleaning role focused on floor care: scrubbing, buffing, stripping/waxing, and maintaining floor equipment. Great if you have 2–4 years of floor care experience and want a higher hourly rate and steady weekday schedule.
Maintenance Generalist – Multiple Shifts
(Also listed on Indeed; same role)
- Employer: Tyson Foods
- Location: Humboldt, TN
- Type: Full-time, all shifts available
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Start day one – medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, company-paid life insurance, short/long-term disability, discount program, fully funded education, on-site day care, PTO
Industrial maintenance role keeping production machinery running: troubleshooting, repair, setup and breakdown of lines, and using Tyson’s SAP system for work orders. Good match if you have 6+ months mechanic/industrial maintenance experience or training and want strong benefits and shift options.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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