The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Northern Coastal Humboldt and Southeastern Interior Humboldt. South winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected from 7 PM this evening to 2 AM PST Sunday.

Winds will be strongest on windward ridges and exposed coastal areas. Gusty winds may blow around loose items, break tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Driving may be hard, especially for tall vehicles. Secure outdoor objects and use extra care if you must drive during this time.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®