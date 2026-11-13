A strong thunderstorm is moving across north central Humboldt County this afternoon. At 1:18 PM PST on Nov 13, radar showed the storm about 7 miles north of Trinidad and 11 miles southwest of Orick, moving northeast at 15 mph. The storm may bring wind gusts up to 30 mph and hail about the size of a nickel (0.88 inches).

Areas near Big Lagoon may see gusty winds that can break small tree limbs and move loose outdoor items. People in this area should watch the sky and listen for more weather news. Be ready to move inside if the weather looks worse or if new alerts are issued.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®