A strong thunderstorm is moving over south central Humboldt County near Whitehorn, about 6 miles northeast of Shelter Cove. The storm is moving northeast at 10 mph and may bring landspouts, wind gusts up to 30 mph, and hail up to 0.50 inches in size.

Areas near Briceland may see minor damage to things left outside. Tree limbs and loose items could be blown around. There is frequent cloud to ground lightning, which can strike up to 10 miles from the storm. People in the area should watch the weather, stay alert, and move to a safe place inside a building or vehicle.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®