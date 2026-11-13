A strong thunderstorm is moving over north central Humboldt County near Big Lagoon on Nov 13. Radar shows the storm about 7 miles north of Trinidad and 11 miles southwest of Orick, moving northeast at 15 mph. The storm may bring wind gusts up to 30 mph and hail about the size of a nickel.

Gusty winds could break small tree limbs and blow around loose outdoor items. Minor damage to things left outside is possible. Neighbors in the Big Lagoon area should watch the sky and follow weather updates for any changes or new warnings.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®