A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southern Humboldt County on Nov 13 until 1:30 PM PST. At 1:11 PM PST, the storm was near Shelter Cove and moving northeast at 10 mph. The storm may bring quarter size hail, with damage to vehicles expected. Ettersburg is one of the areas that may be hit.

The storm could also produce a tornado. People in the area should go inside a strong building and stay away from windows. Stay on the lowest floor in an inside room. Hail up to 1.00 inch and wind gusts under 50 mph are possible.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®