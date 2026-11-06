Shelter requests canned dog food donations

Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave, McKinleyville, CA 95519 is asking for donations of canned dog food to help feed dogs who are young, old, or ill and to supplement their dry kibble. Donations can be dropped off in the shelter lobby Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. and Wednesday 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., or shipped directly from Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, or other online stores to the shelter; Amazon wish list: https://a.co/ijAbkYx. For questions, call 707-840-9132.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Humboldt County Animal Care and Control