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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Humble — Clothes, Toys & More
Humble neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from clothing to furniture and kids’ stuff. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.
Shopping Cart – Small Seat Broken but Rolls
Item: Shopping cart (small seat is broken, but cart still rolls)
Condition: Seat damaged; has been sitting out front of the house
Location: Kenswick Forest, Humble, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a free rolling shopping cart with a broken small seat area. It’s been left out front of the owner’s home in Kenswick Forest for easy pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
American Eagle Sweatshirt and Nike Apparel
Item: Miscellaneous women’s clothing (includes American Eagle sweatshirt and Nike apparel)
Condition: All in good or great condition
Location: The Groves, Humble, TX (porch pickup; DM poster for exact address)
Source: nextdoor.com
Bundle of women’s clothes being given away, including name-brand pieces. Pickup is first come, first served with porch pickup in The Groves. You’ll need to DM the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage Wooden Dresser
Item: Antique wooden dresser with three drawers and floral design
Condition: Very sturdy, but needs some restoration
Location: The Groves, Humble, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Charming vintage dresser with a floral design and three drawers. It’s solid and sturdy but will need some restoration work (great for a DIY project or furniture flip).
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Girl Toys and Books
Item: Girl toys and lots of books
Condition: Not specified
Location: Timber Forest, Humble, TX (exact location shared after you confirm you can pick up today)
Source: nextdoor.com
Mix of kids’ toys (mainly for girls) and many books being given away. The poster asks that you only reach out if you can pick up ASAP today and notes they cannot hold items.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Humble tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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