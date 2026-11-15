Humble neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from clothing to furniture and kids’ stuff. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Shopping cart (small seat is broken, but cart still rolls)

Condition: Seat damaged; has been sitting out front of the house

Location: Kenswick Forest, Humble, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a free rolling shopping cart with a broken small seat area. It’s been left out front of the owner’s home in Kenswick Forest for easy pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Miscellaneous women’s clothing (includes American Eagle sweatshirt and Nike apparel)

Condition: All in good or great condition

Location: The Groves, Humble, TX (porch pickup; DM poster for exact address)

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle of women’s clothes being given away, including name-brand pieces. Pickup is first come, first served with porch pickup in The Groves. You’ll need to DM the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Antique wooden dresser with three drawers and floral design

Condition: Very sturdy, but needs some restoration

Location: The Groves, Humble, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Charming vintage dresser with a floral design and three drawers. It’s solid and sturdy but will need some restoration work (great for a DIY project or furniture flip).

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Girl toys and lots of books

Condition: Not specified

Location: Timber Forest, Humble, TX (exact location shared after you confirm you can pick up today)

Source: nextdoor.com

Mix of kids’ toys (mainly for girls) and many books being given away. The poster asks that you only reach out if you can pick up ASAP today and notes they cannot hold items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Humble tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.