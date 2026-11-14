Humble’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, there are several management and server roles open right now across town.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 10035 FM 1960 Rd W, Humble, TX 77338

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a busy Burger King, handle customer service, cash counts, and shift inventory. Good fit if you’re a people-first leader who likes clear growth paths and access to scholarship and wellness programs (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 7015 N Sam Houston Pkwy, Humble, TX 77396

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar shift lead role at a different Burger King location, focused on coaching crew members and keeping service fast and friendly. You’ll handle customer issues, cash, and ordering needs while building your management experience.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 21505 Aldine Westfield Rd, Humble, TX 77338

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the floor during your shift, from taking care of guests to guiding the team and tracking stock. This role is hands-on and fast-paced, with access to Burger King’s scholarship fund and emergency assistance programs (based on eligibility).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 9410 N Sam Houston Pkwy E #B, Humble, TX 77396

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full responsibility for one restaurant (10–45 employees), including sales, staffing, and guest satisfaction. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management and want to own results, lead a team, and tap into strong training and scholarship perks.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 17950 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble, TX 77346

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee all operations at this Burger King location, from P&L and staffing to guest service and compliance. Great for managers ready to step into a key leadership role with clear advancement and company support.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 6944 FM 1960 East, Humble, TX 77338

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead another high-traffic Burger King spot, managing scheduling, training, and financial performance. You’ll work closely with a District Manager while guiding assistant managers and shift leaders.

Employer: Iza Robata Ramen

Location: Humble, TX (in-person)

Type: Likely part-time/other

Likely part-time/other Pay: $180–$230 per day

Serve ramen and drinks, take orders on a POS, and keep tables and service areas clean. Comes with employee discount, free food, and paid training, and is great if you like guest-facing work and a smaller restaurant vibe.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Humble, TX (within ~50-mile radius)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Run a single Panda Express location while completing a paid leadership training program that leads toward General Manager. Role includes free meals, medical/dental/vision for eligible full-timers, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong career-growth support.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.