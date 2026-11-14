HAAM Resale Store is selling children’s Christmas shirts, including holiday graphics, cozy winter styles, and options for family photos and school parties, at 1204 1st St, Humble, TX. The store is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and is now accepting donations of quality clothing, housewares, books, and more.

This content is adapted from materials provided by HAAM Resale Store