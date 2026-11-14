Humble has several wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’re looking for a loyal friend, one of these pups might be the perfect match for your home.

Status: Adoptable, bonded pair (must be adopted together)

Breeds: Dachshund (both)

Ages: Senior

Genders: Female (Frankee) & Male (Kip)

Colors:

Frankee: Brown/Chocolate with White, longhair dapple

Brown/Chocolate with White, longhair dapple Kip: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $200 each (through Central Texas Dachshund Rescue)

Shelter/Rescue: Central Texas Dachshund Rescue (CTDR)

Location: Humble, TX

What we know:

Came to rescue together after their owner could no longer care for them

Very bonded and must stay together

and must stay together Both are fully vetted and on monthly heartworm prevention (given on the 8th of each month)

and on (given on the 8th of each month) Frankee is described as a beautiful longhair girl who will melt your heart

Kip is a handsome senior “gentleman” who needs to lose a few pounds

If you’re looking for a ready-made pair of seniors to love, Frankee and Kip are waiting.

👉 Meet Frankee and Kip and apply to adopt on adoptapet/CTDR

(Listed separately but part of the bonded pair above — must be adopted with Frankee.)

Name: Kip

Breed: Dachshund

Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter/Rescue: Central Texas Dachshund Rescue (CTDR)

Location: Humble, TX

What we know:

New arrival to CTDR with his best friend Frankee

Very bonded with Frankee; they must be adopted together

with Frankee; they must be adopted together Fully vetted and on monthly heartworm prevention (given on the 8th of each month)

(given on the 8th of each month) Described as a beautiful black and tan senior gentleman who will be going on “Weight Watchers” to lose a few pounds

If you’re ready to open your home to a bonded senior duo, Kip and Frankee are a sweet pair to consider.

👉 Meet Kip and apply to adopt on adoptapet/CTDR

Name: Harry

Breed: Dachshund

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter/Rescue: Central Texas Dachshund Rescue (CTDR)

Location: Humble, TX

What we know:

Young, striking black-and-tan Dachshund

Found running the streets and taken to a nearby shelter; no one came to claim him

CTDR stepped in and brought him into rescue

Has completed all of his vetting

On monthly heartworm prevention (given on the 13th of each month)

(given on the 13th of each month) Ready now for his forever home

If you’d like to give this handsome young guy a safe, loving home, Harry is waiting.

👉 Meet Harry and apply to adopt on adoptapet/CTDR

Name: Raven

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Age: About 2 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

Listed By: For Adoption By Private Owner (Humble, TX)

Location: Humble, TX

What we know:

Rescued as a stray in October 2025

Described as sweet, smart, and playful

Can be shy at first and is still learning to trust humans

and is still learning to trust humans Once she opens up, she is very playful and respectful

Listens well and is good with other dogs

and is Needs a home where she can be loved, cared for, and have space to run and play

If you have room in your heart and yard for an active, sensitive young dog, Raven could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Raven and contact her owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Humble, TX, please consider sharing these pups or starting an application today. Senior snuggle bugs and energetic youngsters are all waiting for a safe, loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.