undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Humble
📅 Nov. 18 Animal Shelter Advisory Committee meeting
13 days ago
📅 Animal Shelter Advisory Committee meets Nov. 18
The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 10:00–11:00 a.m.
Location: City of Humble City Hall, Council Chambers
114 W. Higgins St., Humble, TX 77338
Residents who are interested in local animal shelter issues can attend this public meeting in person at City Hall during the scheduled time.
The notice also links to a public notice of meeting with more details about the agenda.
More Info: Animal Shelter Advisory Committee Meeting | City o...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.