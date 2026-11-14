📅 Animal Shelter Advisory Committee meets Nov. 18

The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 10:00–11:00 a.m.

Location: City of Humble City Hall, Council Chambers

114 W. Higgins St., Humble, TX 77338

Residents who are interested in local animal shelter issues can attend this public meeting in person at City Hall during the scheduled time.

The notice also links to a public notice of meeting with more details about the agenda.