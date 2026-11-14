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🏭 Humble, TX Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now
Humble’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Production Worker – Full Time (Food Desserts)
- Employer: Dessert Holdings
- Location: Humble, TX (2200 S. Houston Ave, 77396)
- Type: Full-time (must be open to any shift, any day, plus overtime)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a large, premium dessert plant helping make and move products, run equipment, and keep the area clean and safe. No experience needed, but you must be okay with cold rooms, lifting up to 50 lbs, and doing regular cleaning and sanitation tasks.
Manufacturing Assembler – 1st Shift
- Employer: RectorSeal
- Location: Humble, TX (373 Atascocita Rd, 77396)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Schedule: 6:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon–Fri, plus some Saturdays
- Salary: Not listed
Assemble HVAC/electrical/plumbing products using hand and power tools in a fast-paced plant. Good fit if you like working with your hands, can stand most of the day, lift 25 lbs, and want steady hours with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pension, PTO).
Bench Jeweler – Deerbrook Mall
- Employer: Signet Jewelers
- Location: Deerbrook Mall, Humble, TX
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, some nights & weekends, seasonal overtime)
- Salary: Not listed (pay based on skill level)
Hands-on jewelry work like stone setting, ring sizing, repairs, and custom design, with training to grow from apprentice to advanced bench jeweler. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discounts if you enjoy detailed, craft-style work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.