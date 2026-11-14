Humble’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Dessert Holdings

Dessert Holdings Location: Humble, TX (2200 S. Houston Ave, 77396)

Type: Full-time (must be open to any shift, any day , plus overtime)

(must be open to , plus overtime) Salary: Not listed

Work in a large, premium dessert plant helping make and move products, run equipment, and keep the area clean and safe. No experience needed, but you must be okay with cold rooms, lifting up to 50 lbs, and doing regular cleaning and sanitation tasks.

Employer: RectorSeal

RectorSeal Location: Humble, TX (373 Atascocita Rd, 77396)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: 6:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon–Fri, plus some Saturdays

Salary: Not listed

Assemble HVAC/electrical/plumbing products using hand and power tools in a fast-paced plant. Good fit if you like working with your hands, can stand most of the day, lift 25 lbs, and want steady hours with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pension, PTO).

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Location: Deerbrook Mall, Humble, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, some nights & weekends, seasonal overtime)

Salary: Not listed (pay based on skill level)

Hands-on jewelry work like stone setting, ring sizing, repairs, and custom design, with training to grow from apprentice to advanced bench jeweler. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and employee discounts if you enjoy detailed, craft-style work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.