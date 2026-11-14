Humble’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want to lead a store or pick up flexible hours. Here are a few standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Zales)

Signet Jewelers (Zales) Location: Humble, TX – Deerbrook Mall

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Zales store team, drive sales, and shape the customer experience in a busy mall location. This role is great if you have 3+ years of retail sales (and some management) and want to grow with a large, well-known jewelry brand.

Employer: Rally House

Location: Humble, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.60 per hour

Help fans find gear for their favorite teams in a fun, high-energy shop. Good fit if you love sports, enjoy talking with customers, and want flexible hours while building retail experience.

Employer: Hotline Delivery Systems

Location: Humble, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, referral program

Support customers with shipment updates, coordinate with drivers and dispatch, and keep deliveries on track. Ideal if you have 2+ years of customer service, like problem-solving, and want a path to grow in transportation and logistics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. A quick application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.