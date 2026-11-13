Humble’s got a steady flow of driving work right now, from local moves to package and paper routes. If you like being on the road and don’t mind some hustle, these are worth a look.

Employer: Melo Movers

Melo Movers Location: Humble, TX (Lake Houston area)

(Lake Houston area) Type: Other (hours vary by bookings)

Other (hours vary by bookings) Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

This role mixes driving 20–26 ft moving trucks with hands-on moving work. Good fit if you’re strong, reliable, and want to grow with a small local company.

Employer: Virgin Goddess Express LLC

Virgin Goddess Express LLC Location: Humble, TX (pickup at 6415 Rankin Road)

(pickup at 6415 Rankin Road) Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $1.50 per successfully delivered package (earnings depend on volume)

Use your own car to run package routes out of North Houston. You’ll scan, load, and deliver packages using an app—great if you want flexible contractor work and already drive a lot.

Employer: Ellington Distribution, LLC

Ellington Distribution, LLC Location: Cleveland, TX area (listed from Humble, TX)

Type: Contract

Pay: About $200 – $300 per week

Nightly, year-round newspaper routes that usually take around 3 hours once you know them. Best for night owls who want steady side income and can commit long term.

If something here fits your schedule and vehicle, click through, read the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the next round of calls.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.