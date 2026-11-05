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Holiday items and donations at HAAM Resale Store

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aa8Tb_1GoMnmfv00

HAAM Resale Store at 1204 1st St, Humble, TX is now selling holiday decor, gifts, and other festive items at thrift prices, along with quality clothing, housewares, books, and more. The store is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is now accepting donations.

This content is adapted from materials provided by HAAM Resale Store

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