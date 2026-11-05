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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Humble, Texas
Looking for a loyal friend in Humble, TX? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.
Shercon
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: City Of Humble Animal Shelter
- Contact: (281) 446-7127 ext.4201
- Source note: Listed through City Of Humble Animal Control
Shercon is a young pit bull terrier currently in the care of City Of Humble Animal Shelter. As a shelter pup, he’s waiting for someone to give him structure, love, and a second chance.
👉 Meet Shercon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Breed: Retriever (mixed/unknown type)
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with a touch of white on chest
- Adoption Fee: $45
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Humble, TX)
Personality & home needs:
Buddy was dumped in a neighborhood and taken in by a kind family. He has a short black coat with a little white on his chest and is described as very sweet and cuddly. He loves to:
- Curl up with you on the couch
- Sun bathe
- Greet family members excitedly when they come home
- Sleep by your feet and stay close
He is friendly with humans and does well with smaller dogs, but has issues with bigger dogs, so a home without large dogs (or with careful introductions) is best.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Astro
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Humble, TX)
Astro was purchased from a previous owner who could no longer care for him when he was about 8–9 weeks old. His current owner describes him as adorable, sweet, and full of personality. He’s an “aggressive lover” who:
- Loves cuddles and kisses
- Enjoys being held
- Wants to stay as close to his person as possible
- Would happily spend all day on your lap or following you around
If you’re looking for a tiny shadow who wants to be with you all the time, Astro may be your match.
👉 Meet Astro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Humble, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get closer to a forever family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.