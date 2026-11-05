🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Humble, Texas

Looking for a loyal friend in Humble, TX? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: City Of Humble Animal Shelter

Contact: (281) 446-7127 ext.4201

Source note: Listed through City Of Humble Animal Control

Shercon is a young pit bull terrier currently in the care of City Of Humble Animal Shelter. As a shelter pup, he’s waiting for someone to give him structure, love, and a second chance.

👉 Meet Shercon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Retriever (mixed/unknown type)

Retriever (mixed/unknown type) Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with a touch of white on chest

Black with a touch of white on chest Adoption Fee: $45

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Humble, TX)

Personality & home needs:

Buddy was dumped in a neighborhood and taken in by a kind family. He has a short black coat with a little white on his chest and is described as very sweet and cuddly. He loves to:

Curl up with you on the couch

Sun bathe

Greet family members excitedly when they come home

Sleep by your feet and stay close

He is friendly with humans and does well with smaller dogs, but has issues with bigger dogs, so a home without large dogs (or with careful introductions) is best.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Humble, TX)

Astro was purchased from a previous owner who could no longer care for him when he was about 8–9 weeks old. His current owner describes him as adorable, sweet, and full of personality. He’s an “aggressive lover” who:

Loves cuddles and kisses

Enjoys being held

Wants to stay as close to his person as possible

Would happily spend all day on your lap or following you around

If you’re looking for a tiny shadow who wants to be with you all the time, Astro may be your match.

👉 Meet Astro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Humble, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.