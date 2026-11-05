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Humble
🍽️ Humble, TX Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Humble’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Spanish and English Pizza Shift Lead
- Employer: Marco's Pizza (Mesa road) Humble
- Location: Humble, TX
- Type: OTHER (in-person)
- Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, paid training
Lead the shift, keep orders moving, and help the team in both English and Spanish. Good fit if you’ve worked in restaurants and want a step up with some leadership and training duties.
Bartender/Server
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Humble, TX
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Mix drinks, serve food, and keep the vibe fun and friendly in a fast-paced bar/restaurant setting. Great if you know your way around cocktails and POS systems and like busy nights.
Preschool Chef
- Employer: Primrose Schools
- Location: Humble, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour
- Benefits: Dental, health, vision insurance; paid time off
Cook healthy, kid-friendly meals and snacks for preschoolers in a school setting. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours and like the idea of helping little ones build good eating habits.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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