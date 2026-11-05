🍽️ Humble, TX Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Humble’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Marco's Pizza (Mesa road) Humble

Marco's Pizza (Mesa road) Humble Location: Humble, TX

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, paid training

Lead the shift, keep orders moving, and help the team in both English and Spanish. Good fit if you’ve worked in restaurants and want a step up with some leadership and training duties.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Humble, TX

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Mix drinks, serve food, and keep the vibe fun and friendly in a fast-paced bar/restaurant setting. Great if you know your way around cocktails and POS systems and like busy nights.

Employer: Primrose Schools

Location: Humble, TX

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision insurance; paid time off

Cook healthy, kid-friendly meals and snacks for preschoolers in a school setting. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours and like the idea of helping little ones build good eating habits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.